Charlottetown councillors want more time to review audited financials

Audited statements show a $3.6 million surplus for the City of Charlottetown for the fiscal year that ended in March, but some councillors want to take a closer look at the report.

The audit was performed by external accounting firm MRSB, and managing partner Michelle Burge presented it at Monday night's council meeting. Coun. Bob Doiron said he wasn't comfortable with the process where the report is presented and councillors are asked to comment on it almost immediately.

"It seems that every time for the last eight years we're given the statements five minutes before," Doiron told CBC News after the meeting.

"We're asked to vote on them and we don't have time to discuss them or get any answers for us."

Coun. Mitch Tweel echoed that.

"We need to do our due diligence and we need to go into that with a fine-toothed comb," he said.

"I'm sure each page has at least five questions that you could ask."

Net debt up despite surplus

The audited statements are the final report on the budget for that year, outlining what the city's revenues and expenditures actually were.

Burge outlined several highlights.

The surplus was down from $6.3M the previous fiscal, and she said there were several reasons for that.

Coun. Bob Doiron applauds the work of MRSB, but says council should attempt to meet with the auditor prior to the council meeting. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

A higher cost for snow removal was one. The $3.4 million spent in 2021-22 was 36 per cent higher than the $2.5 million from the year before. Wages were up $2.4 million. In addition, more capital projects recently led to higher amortization.

The city's net debt has increased by $4 million, Burge said, up to $104.6 million.

Despite that, Burge said the city is in a good financial position, once the city's non-financial assets are taken into account. They increased to $300 million from $284 million the year prior, and $262 million the year before that.

Advance meeting suggested

In recent years, the document has been more than 35 pages long.

Doiron and Tweel suggested having a more thorough meeting beforehand, where they can go line by line with the auditor prior to a regular council meeting.

Coun. Mitch Tweel says meeting with the auditor beforehand will lead to more informed discussion at the council meeting. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

Burge told council it's up to them to make the decision to meet in advance to go over the audited financials, adding that she'd be more than happy to do so.

"I have no issue at all meeting with council in advance to go through them in a bit more detail and make sure that you have the time to digest it, and ask your questions and feel comfortable," Burge told council.

"I'm certainly open to that if council would like to see that going forward."

The audited financial statements were brought forward after the province's deadline of Oct. 15. In a previous email to CBC News, the city said the delay was caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Doiron and Tweel said they want to see the new council coming in next month change this process for the next year's audited financial statements.

This was the last council meeting for the 2018-2022 council. The new council will be sworn in in December.