Andrew's Pond donated to City of Charlottetown

The City of Charlottetown now owns more than six acres of natural land, thanks to a donation from a resident.

At the monthly meeting Monday night, council voted to accept the donation of Andrew's Pond in East Royalty from John and Christine Andrew.

The pond has been undergoing rehabilitation for the last eight years in order to restore it to its natural state.

A large amount of silt was removed, and at one point the pond was completely dredged and then refilled. The city also installed a barrier to prevent more silt runoff from entering the water.

City officials said that work made the donation a natural fit.

"I think from day one it was in the back of his mind and there were some discussions because the city was putting money into it," said Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of the finance committee.

"Over the last few years approximately, $200,000 to help with the siltation reduction and the dredging and so on. So there was that thought all along."

Pond now healthy

Bernard said the restorative work has helped and now residents enjoy a walking track through the area, which is home to a variety of birds and wild animals.

"We have a nest of bald eagles that are nesting in the area, muskrats in the water...there's beavers there, there's a beaver dam, many ducks this time of year, it's hundreds of geese," he said.

Finance committee chair Coun. Terry Bernard says the land is an asset to the city. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC )

"It's quite an asset for the city, not just an asset for the nature part of it but it's also part of our storm water management plan."

City pays costs

For the donation, the Andrews will receive a tax receipt for the appraised value of $416,000. The city agreed to cover the associated expenses of $15,000 for the appraisal, legal costs, survey work and the transfer of the deed. That money will be expensed from the 2019 operational budget.

The city plans to continue improvements at the site, finishing off the walking trail loop around the pond and adding lookouts and information boards on the east side, similar to those on the west side.

Bernard also said the city will work on preventing runoff from nearby construction zones entering the water.

"It's one of those things where we're really lucky to have it and we plan on taking care of it," he said. "And if we can add to it we will, but we still want to keep it as natural as possible."

