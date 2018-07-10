Affordable housing proposal in Charlottetown may still go ahead

Several Charlottetown city councillors are voicing support for a proposed affordable housing project on Sherwood Road.

The city's planning and heritage committee had recommended that council reject the proposed development plan, submitted by Kings Square Affordable Housing. But the resolution to reject the request was defeated by council.

"I found a lot of empathy in what they had to say tonight, and I appreciated that," said Bill Campbell, chair of Kings Square Affordable Housing.

Councillors Melissa Hilton and Terry MacLeod were the only two who voted in favour of the motion to reject.

The request has still not been approved, as council ultimately voted to defer the matter until the next council meeting.

Industrial land

Concerns about the proposal centre around the location. The land is currently zoned for industrial use, and is surrounded by other industrial land.

"My opinion is putting it in an industrial area because there's no other land around, it just doesn't sit well with me," said MacLeod, who is also co-chair of the planning and heritage committee.

Planning staff had also noted concerns about distance from schools, transit, and amenities. However, Campbell said with about 100 people living in the complex, transit and other development would follow.

Planning and Heritage co-chair Terry MacLeod says he is in favour of building more affordable housing, but doesn't think an industrial area is a suitable location. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Councillors in favour of the development, including Bob Doiron, spoke about the need for affordable housing in the city, and a desire to not hold off on development just because a location may not be perfect.

"Everybody has an idea that could be better or more ideal," Doiron said.

Searching for better location

It was MacLeod who moved the resolution to defer discussion until the next council meeting. He said he is in favour the proposal to build the affordable units, but believes there could be a better spot.

We need residential area, but we also need our industrial, and every time we try to mix the two, we run into this conflict. - Terry MacLeod

He said the province has met with the planning committee, and is currently "taking inventory" of land within the city. He hopes the province might be able to identify an alternative parcel of land where the project could go ahead.

"If there's an opportunity that there's somewhere else these folks could live in a safer environment, I know myself personally I wouldn't want to live on that road. I mean the airport traffic, trucks, car dealerships," MacLeod said.

"We need residential areas, but we also need our industrial, and every time we try to mix the two, we run into this conflict."

Bill Campbell, president of Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation, is optimistic that discussions with the city and province could lead to a better location for the development. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Campbell said while he's disappointed with the wait that comes with the deferral, he's glad to have the opportunity to have further discussions with the city and province.

"If the deferral turns out to be something that can allow us to lower the rents of the tenants, that's going to be a wonderful thing too," Campbell said.

