Charlottetown council votes to make way for apartments in Parkdale

Charlottetown city council has taken the first step toward rezoning a vacant property on Palmers Lane, going against planning board advice.

The change would allow a developer to build an apartment building on the residential street. The planning board had recommended the rezoning request not be approved. During the monthly council meeting Monday night, council voted five to four in favour.

"For me the determining factor was the fact that Charlottetown, everyone knows, is going through a housing crisis right now," said planning chair Greg Rivard, who voted in favour of rezoning the property.

"This application was pretty close, the merits on both sides, and that kind of tipped my meter over towards the affordable housing, or even housing in general."

The motion will still have to pass second and third reading at next month's council meeting.

Concerns about traffic, neighbourhood character

The property at 38 Palmers Lane, in Parkdale, is currently zoned low-density residential. A developer has requested that the property be rezoned to medium-density residential, with the intention of constructing an 18-unit apartment building.

At a public meeting last month, six nearby residents spoke in opposition to the proposed development, citing concerns such traffic and neighbourhood characteristics.

Coun. Mitch Tweel was upset to see council approve the rezoning request, after hearing feedback from residents against the idea at the recent public meeting. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Mitch Tweel, councillor for the ward, was upset to see council ultimately vote in favour of the rezoning, given what he heard at the public meeting.

"Council's not listening to the residents," said Tweel, as he questioned the purpose of hosting public consultations at all, if the meetings don't ultimately affect how councillors vote.

Tweel acknowledged the need for housing, but said this property isn't the right spot for this kind of development.

"These are not new subdivisions. Just walk down the streets and you'll see the character."

'Good argument on both sides'

Rivard said he doesn't think public consultation are a waste of time — but rather are one of several factors to take into consideration.

"This wasn't an easy decision. There was a good argument on both sides," said Rivard.

Coun. Greg Rivard said he was motivated to vote in favour of rezoning the property on Palmers Lane in large part because of the housing crisis the city is facing. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Rivard said in some ways the application aligned well with the city's official plan, while in other ways it did not — meaning it ultimately came down to the preferences of each councillor.

"We're elected officials for a reason, we have to make the ultimate decision," he said.

Councillors Alanna Jankov, Terry Bernard, Mike Duffy and Kevin Ramsay also voted in favour of the rezoning, while Tweel, Bob Doiron, Jason Coady and Julie McCabe voted against. Coun. Terry MacLeod was absent.

