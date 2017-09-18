Drivers to be detoured off Charlottetown's Capital Drive starting Monday

People travelling between Cornwall and Charlottetown by way of the Trans-Canada Highway will have to change their route for four to five weeks, starting Monday.

Charlottetown officials say that weather permitting, that's when work will begin to replace twin stormwater culverts under Capital Drive.

"The work on these culverts is necessary to replace the aging stormwater system to ensure the integrity of the road infrastructure is maintained," said a release from the city posted Thursday.

The work means Capital Drive will be closed from the section of road in front of Action Car and Truck Accessories to the section in front of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

The part of Capital Drive from Holiday Inn Express and Suites (red marker) to Action Car and Truck Accessories will be closed to through traffic during road work that starts Monday. (Google Maps)

Businesses within the construction zone will remain open and accessible, however. Action Car and Truck Accessories can be reached by its Lower Malpeque Road entrance, the city release noted.

Traffic will be detoured from the Maypoint Roundabout toward the Charlottetown Bypass to the new Leon's intersection.

Those travelling from Charlottetown toward Cornwall will need to enter the Maypoint Roundabout via Upton Road.

Detour signs will be in place and traffic control personnel will be on site.

The Active Transportation Corridor within the construction zone will also be closed during the project.

More from CBC P.E.I.