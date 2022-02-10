City of Charlottetown warns of delays with 'convoy-style' protest set for Saturday

The City of Charlottetown is warning businesses and residents to expect delays because of a "convoy-style protest" scheduled for Saturday.

The protest against COVID-19 protocols was scheduled for last Saturday but postponed because of a winter storm.

The protest is expected to begin in the John Yeo Drive area at 1 p.m. and travel down University Avenue to the Charlottetown cenotaph, according to a statement issued by the city Thursday afternoon.

The protesters will then turn left onto Grafton Street before dispersing at the Grafton Street and Riverside Drive intersection, the statement said.

Police say the protest could take several hours, and may cause traffic blockages along University Avenue.

"An increased police presence along the route and in the downtown core on the day of the protest will be on hand," the release said.