'Convoy-style' protest to converge at Charlottetown Cenotaph Saturday, city warns

The City of Charlottetown is warning businesses and residents to expect delays as a result of a "convoy-style protest" scheduled for Saturday.

A convoy of vehicles including large trucks made its way to Ottawa last week, culminating in a raucous protest against COVID-19 public health measure that has disrupted downtown Ottawa.

The Charlottetown protest is expected to begin in the John Yeo Drive area at 1 p.m. AT and travel down University Avenue to the Charlottetown Cenotaph, according to a written statement issued by the city Thursday afternoon.

Police say the protest could take several hours, and may cause traffic blockages along University Avenue for the duration of the protest.

According to the city, police have been in contact with protest organizers and are "working diligently" to inform those along the route of potential impacts.

"An increased police presence along the route and in the downtown core on the day of the protest will be on hand," the release reads.

"The situation remains fluid, and the City of Charlottetown and Charlottetown Police Services will continue to monitor and inform the public of any changes that may arise."

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce also let its members know about the protest in an email alert.

"We wanted to provide Chamber members with this information so you can be adequately prepared for what may come and to expect delays downtown Saturday afternoon," the email said.

