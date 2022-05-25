Inflation driving more in Charlottetown to community fridge

It has been difficult to keep Charlottetown's community fridge stocked recently, says co-ordinator Sandra Sunil.

It's a sign of the hard times people are facing with P.E.I.'s inflation being the highest in the country for months in a row, said Sunil.

"It's really challenging to keep up with the rising cost in food, especially when they're facing challenges in housing as well, and keeping up with their medications," she said.

"It's an ongoing struggle to find balance with everything."

The community fridge was set up in the parking lot of the Parkdale-Sherwood Lions Club last summer. There is no real organization as to how food goes in or out. People from the community stock the fridge, and anyone is free to take what they need.

The fridge can be completely stocked and then emptied in two to three hours, said Sunil. In her experience, when she goes to clean the fridge, she might see 20 people in the 15 minutes she is there.

Growing interest

Fortunately, with the increase in demand more contributions are also coming.

"As more people know about this resource, more people are contributing to it too," said Sunil. "We've seen a lot of businesses and food partners get involved."

The loose organization around the fridge is working. A group of neighbours are organizing a food drive for this Saturday, which is World Hunger Day. People will gather for the event between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Murphy Pharmacy parking lot at 418 Queen St., across from the community fridge.

This is the only space of its kind on the Island, but Sunil said she has been hearing from people around the Island who want to set up fridges in their own communities.