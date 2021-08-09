P.E.I.'s first community fridge kicked off operations in Charlottetown last weekend, looking to offer people in need 24/7 access to fresh and nutritious food.

The fridge was initially conceived by siblings Sandra and Samel Sunil, who run the non-profit 4Love4Care. It's the only space of its kind on the Island.

"Our hope is to have this fill a gap and the need that exists in P.E.I. right now with those experiencing food insecurity because we know the resources that are available to folks right now, some may not be able to access those," Sandra said.

"We wanted a space that was really accessible to everyone and we hope to have that structure here and build more sustainable communities throughout the Island."

Sandra said she also hopes the fridge raises awareness of food insecurity problems, and helps reduce waste.

'Neighbour supporting neighbour'

The entrance to the fridge. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The space is located at the Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club Bingo Hall and features two fridges as well as a pantry for non-perishable items. Anyone is able to go inside and take whatever they need or donate what they can.

"We've been trying to get this up for eight months and my sister has been working so hard and everyone else has been working so hard," Samel said. "I'm just so happy that it's finally happening."

The fridge is a community project with many local residents and businesses supplying the necessary appliances, helping build and paint the shelter or finding other ways to chip in.

"It's really neighbour supporting neighbour," Sandra said. "I knew there'd be people interested in volunteering and supporting and contributing to this space and this project. It's wonderful to see all that community support."

Sandra said that if the project goes well, she'll be looking to expand the concept to other communities across the province.

