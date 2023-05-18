The wait is over: Charlottetown Cineplex welcomes back moviegoers this weekend

The Charlottetown Cineplex is finally opening its doors to Prince Edward Islanders this Friday, after being closed for seven months due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona.

There will be a lot of changes at the eight-theatre complex, including brand-new seats and a revamped lobby, said Ryan Kearney, general manager of Cineplex Cinemas Charlottetown.

"I'm really excited to get people in here and show them this new building," he said. "I call it a new building because it doesn't look the same: It looks totally different."

Both Cineplex theatres in Summerside and Charlottetown were damaged after post-tropical storm Fiona roared through the Island last fall.

The Charlottetown one faced the far more extensive damages. Part of the roof was torn off, there was significant flooding and water damage, and close to five heating and ventilation units were lost.

Ryan Kearney, general manager of Cineplex Cinemas Charlottetown, says he was asked a lot about when the renovations would be done. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The Summerside location reopened November after weeks of repairs — but that theatre can be a long drive for many Island moviegoers.

A lot of them have taken to social media, asking when the Charlottetown location would open to the public again.

Kearney said he's had a lot of people come up to him and ask him those same questions over the last seven months.

"I'll be just out somewhere and somebody will recognize me. I won't have a clue who they are, and they'll ask me," he said. "It was happening quite a bit."

'The nicest looking theatre in Atlantic Canada'

Chauntel Ormandy, Cineplex's executive director of operations for Atlantic Canada, said one of the biggest changes to the location is the new rocker-recliners.

"They're much more comfortable. They're not cloth. They're easier to keep clean than the cloth ones — so that's a big win," she said.

Guests will also notice the new lobby, where the games area has been expanded and the ceiling repainted white, making the space look "10 times bigger," Ormandy said.

"It's just better colours, better floor. And that white ceiling makes it so much brighter."

Chauntel Ormandy, Cineplex's executive director of operations for Atlantic Canada, says the Charlottetown location looks much bigger and brighter after the renovations. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The two concession stands – one for popcorn and the other for the pretzel maker – are now combined in one area so people can get pretzels and popcorn in one line, helping with congestion of the lobby.

"It definitely helps from a staffing standpoint, for efficiency, and for our guests," Ormandy said.

"You have to give the staff new things, too. Not just the guests," she said, adding most of the staff have reached out saying they would like to come back.

Kearney said he hopes Islanders will enjoy the modern, updated movie theatre when they come through their doors Friday.

"I think just in terms of looks, we have the nicest looking theatre in Atlantic Canada," he said.