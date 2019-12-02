Bad weather fails to foil Christmas market

It took a last-minute scramble but organizers of the Charlottetown Christmas Festival market celebrated what they say was another successful event on the weekend.

The market is usually outside on Queen Street, but with snow squalls and high winds in the forecast Discover Charlottetown decided to move it inside Confederation Court Mall.

"We had never thought about having a contingency plan," said executive director Heidi Zinn.

"We just kind of figured it out as we went. Like even the power — the power requirements for all the vendors — we had to get Hansen's in to work with the mall to make sure that there was enough power for the food vendors."

Zinn said vendors were pleased with their sales and comments were positive. She credited mall merchants, electricians, and city officials with helping to make the inside plans happen so quickly.

But she said she plans to have a contingency plan in place for next year.

