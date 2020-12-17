Man faces 16 charges after argument leads to alleged assault, car theft

A 29-year-old Charlottetown man is facing several charges after an argument got out of hand Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers were called to a Euston Street address where someone had reported an argument taking place.

Police say a man fled as they arrived.

"While fleeing from police, the suspect ran through a private residence on Euston Street [and] stole a vehicle on the Brighton Road," the police news release states.

"He then collided with parked vehicles on Queen Elizabeth Drive and got stuck in a yard; he then ran from the area and was located and arrested in the backyard of a residence on Malahu Drive."

The charges include assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, unlawfully being in a dwelling house, mischief under $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failure to stop after an accident, obstructing police, uttering death threats (5 counts) and uttering threats against property (3 counts).

"Further charges may be laid," the Charlottetown Police Services news release adds.

More from CBC P.E.I.