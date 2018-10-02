Car hits wall in downtown Charlottetown

A driver attempting to park on Queen Street in downtown Charlottetown jumped the curb and hit the wall of a building Tuesday morning, according to police.

Charlottetown Deputy police Chief Brad MacConnell says officers responded to a call just before 11 a.m., and are still on scene securing the building.

Officers are still on scene to secure the building. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Because the building was breached due to the impact ... they're providing security until the owners can secure the businesses at that location," MacConnell said.

One lane on Queen Street, between Kent and Grafton, had reopened, and MacConnell says it should be clear soon.

There were no injuries.

Charlottetown Deputy police Chief Brad MacConnell says it was lucky no one was seriously injured. (Submitted)

MacConnell said charges could be laid but an investigation has to be completed first.

"Possible but unlikely, given the circumstances as we see it … certainly an accident, fortunately no one was seriously hurt but there is some property damage that occurred," he said.

"The matter will be reviewed, once we have all the details and assessments done and a decision will be made at that time."

One lane of Queen Street, between Kent and Grafton, has reopened. Please proceed with caution if travelling through the area until the cleanup is completed. —@ChtownPE

With four cruise ships docked in Charlottetown — and thousands of tourists — MacConnell said it was "very fortunate no one was hurt."

More P.E.I. news