Charlottetown council approves $109M capital budget
While spending in Charlottetown is up, the city’s share is largely unchanged
With a number of large projects on the go, the City of Charlottetown is facing a big year of spending.
Council approved a $109-million capital budget Monday night, one of the largest capital budgets in the city's history.
Projects for the 2023-24 fiscal year include
- The Simmons sports centre: $30 million.
- Redeveloping University Avenue, Phase 1: $5.5 million.
- The Eastern Gateway plan: $5.2 million.
- 7 electric buses for transit: $8.5 million.
The budget includes $5 million more than anticipated for the new Simmons sports centre project, previously budgeted at $25 million.
"Lack of availability of workers and increase in building supplies — it's taken its toll," said Coun. Mitchell Tweel.
"That's why we've gone through this second round of tenders and increases in the expenditures."
Work at the sport centre site on North River Road began this winter, and is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
While capital spending in the city is at historic highs, the money being spent by the city itself is little changed from the year before, because of an influx of infrastructure funding from the federal and provincial governments.
"Somewhere around 50 per cent of it is funded with our funding partners, in collaboration with the province and the feds, so we're very fortunate to have that level of funding," said finance committee chair Coun. John McAleer.
The city's share of the $109 million in spending will be $65.7 million, up only about two per cent from last year's budget.
With files from Laura Meader
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?