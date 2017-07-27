New fire trucks, buses, public works building approved for Charlottetown

The City of Charlottetown is going to be spending a lot more money on capital improvements in the coming year.

The city's 2020-21 capital budget has been approved at a total cost of $26.1 million. That's about $4.1 million more than the previous year's budget. Finance chair Coun. Terry Bernard said the city has fiscal room this year to move on some projects that have been waiting for some time, such as the expansion of the public works building on MacAleer Drive.

"This is something that's been brewing for the last number of years. We know that we're over capacity out there," said Bernard.

"You have the public works department there, you have water and sewer utility there, you have the parks and rec department there, and they've all been growing over the years as they all get new and upgraded equipment."

The expansion is budgeted at $3 million. Work on the building could begin as soon as August.

The bulk of the budget is for public works — $16.6 million. That includes street paving, sidewalks, pedestrian signal upgrades and an expansion of the Fitzroy Parkade.

The last diesel buses

The budget also includes two fire trucks and six new diesel buses, as was announced last April.

In January, T3 Transit had announced it was moving forward with an all-new fleet of 14 electric buses. The three municipal clients of T3 — Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall — rejected that plan as too expensive.

"To buy an electric bus, it's just not that easy. You don't say, 'Yeah, I would like to have an electric bus,' and take it home," said Bernard.

"You have to have the building to house it in, the electrical charge to charge it. So there's a setup to moving from gas diesel to electric."

But Bernard said the city is moving forward with plans to make the transition to electric.

"This looks like it will be the last of the diesel buses that we'll be buying," he said.

The city's operational budget will be presented next month.

