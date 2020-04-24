City of Charlottetown begins search for Peter Kelly's replacement as CAO
Request for proposals has been issued to hire recruitment firm
The City of Charlottetown has taken the first step toward finding a new permanent chief administrative officer.
The city has issued a request for proposals from recruitment firms who are interested in leading the search for a new top staff person at City Hall. The firm would be responsible for developing a job description, advertising the post, shortlisting candidates and conducting "in-depth background, reference and credential checks."
According to the request for proposals, Charlottetown council wants to make a hiring decision by January 2023.
The city is also looking for a consultant to conduct a governance review, which could result in a rebalancing of powers and duties among council, the mayor and the new CAO.
Former CAO Peter Kelly was fired without cause by council in May after other top staff at City Hall, some of whom had been fired by Kelly, raised financial and administrative concerns.
Donna Waddell, the city's director of corporate services, has been serving as interim CAO since Kelly's departure.
