Charlottetown candidates share different visions for health care

Health care may be administered by the provinces, but the federal candidates in Charlottetown are being forced to address what many see to be a national problem.

There is a long-standing shortage of family doctors on P.E.I., and many of the Charlottetown candidates say they are being asked what they will do about it. Conservative candidate Doug Currie said he sees the solution in a three-way negotiation between the federal government, the provincial government and post-secondary schools to create more seats for training health-care professionals.

"Whether it be medical seats, whether it be nursing seats, obviously work with Holland College to expand their health programs," said Currie.

"It's just not about more money in the system. I think collectively we have to really understand everyone's perspectives and challenges."

Collaboration will be an important part of getting things done, says Doug Currie. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Have an election question for CBC News? Email ask@cbc.ca . Your input helps inform our coverage.

Find out who's ahead in the latest polls with our Poll Tracker .

Use Vote Compass to compare the party platforms with your views.

Liberal candidate Sean Casey notes the Liberal platform includes $3 billion to hire 7,500 doctors, NPs and nurses over the next four years. He personally would like to go a step further.

"In the past we have raised the possibility of a medical school or a satellite medical facility here in Prince Edward Island," said Casey.

"That won't solve the immediate problem. That will hopefully make a contribution in the medium term."

For Green candidate Darcie Lanthier the problems with the health-care system go beyond a shortage of doctors.

"Health care [needs to be] a lot more inclusive — to include mental health, dental health, vision care and long-term care — and that would be Green policy."

Housing

The difficulty of finding housing in Charlottetown has been called a crisis, and Casey said it is one the federal government has been addressing, while acknowledging it is a continuing problem.

Sean Casey says he feels privileged to serve the people of Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"There's a $40 billion national housing strategy that is in place which has delivered over $65 million to Charlottetown alone since we've been elected, and it hasn't made a dent," he said.

While the focus has largely been on affordable housing and apartments, Casey said there is need across the spectrum and the Liberal plan recognizes that, including a new tax-protected savings program for first-time home buyers.

"It's going to take us some time to catch up, no question about it. But the money's there," he said.

But NDP candidate Margaret Andrade scoffed at the Liberal's idea of creating affordable housing, pointing in particular to a development announced in July where rents would start at $1,385 a month.

The people of P.E.I. need better representation in Ottawa, says Margaret Andrade. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"There are so many other options for creating affordable housing that it's embarrassing to see something like what Mr. Casey was supporting and the Liberal government supported there," said Andrade, arguing the apartments were far from affordable for someone on minimum wage.

"A waste of money, as far as I'm concerned."

Currie is focused on the Conservative plan to address some of the conditions are that are driving up the cost of housing, such as foreign ownership.

"Foreign ownership of rental and homes in this country is going to be banned. You have to live in this country and pay taxes," he said.

Why they're running

As the Green Party candidate, climate change is at the centre of what motivates Darcie Lanthier. It's an interest that goes back to a national conference on climate change she attended in 1988, and she is disheartened by how little has changed since.

Climate change is the issue that drove Darcie Lanthier into politics. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

"We've spent almost an entire generation not addressing this problem," said Lanthier.

"I have been becoming more and more political as time goes on, because this is just not a file you can let sit for a generation."

Conservative Doug Currie said it is about supporting the people in the place he was born and raised in.

"People in the community are struggling. And, for me, that's extremely motivating for me every day to go harder to be a strong voice for that population," said Currie.

"I've lost confidence in the leadership of the Liberal Party in this country, based on the failed promises and commitments, so that's why I'm running."

The NDP's Margaret Andrade believes Prince Edward Island deserves better representation.

"We've had a lot of yes men who have been our MPs and have not really produced a lot of results," said Andrade.

Liberal Sean Casey said he is keen to continue to serve the people of Charlottetown.

"I love what I do. I feel very connected to the community because of having the privilege to serve," he said.

"I bring experience, I bring energy, I bring a good track record, I bring a solid platform."

People's Party candidate Scott McPhee told CBC News he was not available for an interview.