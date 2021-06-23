Charlottetown to hold in-person Canada Day celebrations

The City of Charlottetown announced Wednesday that it will be celebrating Canada Day with in-person celebrations this summer — though things will look a little different than usual with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The city is still putting on its usual free musical performances, art installations and family activities on July 1, according to a news release.

"We are looking forward to showcasing local talent that is representative of our diverse and growing communities," said Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown in the release.

Instead of all-day performances at Victoria Park like in previous years, there will be performances from 20 local artists across four stages downtown. Those locations will be the new Peake's Wharf gazebo, the new Founders' Food Hall & Market outdoor stage, Victoria Row and the Confederation Landing stage by the waterfront.

Some local acts that will be performing include DJ Jane Blaze, Meaghan Blanchard, Obembe and Brandon Howard Roy.

Changes with COVID-19

Some events in Charlottetown this Canada Day will require people to book tickets or spaces in advance.

Local artists will perform on stages across downtown Charlottetown, including the new outdoor stage at Founders' Food Hall & Market. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The main evening performance at Confederation Landing — featuring Paper Lions, Andrew Waite and the Firm, and Vince the Messenger — will host three cohorts of 50 people for two show times (one at 5:45 p.m., the other at 7 p.m.).

Complimentary tickets can be booked in groups of two, four or six through the city's Canada Day Eventbrite page , available starting at noon on Thursday. This performance and all other events will operate in accordance with COVID-19 guidance from the province's Chief Public Health Office.

The Confederation Centre Art Gallery will host a family friendly activity where kids can make pencil crayon and watercolour art inspired by wildflowers native to P.E.I. Tables must be pre-booked through the Confederation Centre Art Gallery.

Emerald Isle Carriage Tours will also be offering free horse and wagon rides downtown, with pre-booking required.

Changes in outdoor programming due to weather conditions will be posted on the city's social media accounts.

Elsewhere in Canada, some groups have called on the public not to celebrate Canada Day and instead use the day to educate themselves about the history of residential schools and the continued impacts. The calls come after the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked burial sites of children's remains adjacent to a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

In the news release, the city of Charlottetown said it got programming input from various local groups, including the Black Cultural Society, Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean, L'nuey, P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada and Pride P.E.I.

