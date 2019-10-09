'He worked tirelessly': Charlottetown businessman dies at 60

Reagh Ellis was born on Feb. 24, 1959 and died on Oct. 8, 2019. (Belvedere Funeral Home)

Reagh Ellis — a well-known businessman, mentor and supporter of Island amateur sport — died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in Charlottetown.

Ellis is survived by his wife Jill, his mother Etta and his son Marshall.

He was the recipient of the 2015 Red Cross Humanitarian of the Year Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Mark's Work Wearhouse.

Reagh was the president of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce for one year in the early 2000s.

"As Chamber President in 2001-2002, Reagh was a strong voice for the business community, particularly retailers in the greater Charlottetown area," said Penny Walsh-McGuire, the chamber's current CEO, in a statement.

"He worked tirelessly to ensure competitiveness for local retailers and was active as a past president of our organization. Reagh will be fondly remembered as a business leader and a community supporter — giving back to customers whether it be by sponsoring sports teams or donating to those in need."

Ellis was also a board member of the Disaster Response Fundraising Cabinet for P.E.I. Red Cross and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Friends for Life Campaign.

Funeral

Those who would like to pay their respects can do so at Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Spring Park United Church.

Memorial donations can be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or Spring Park United Church of the Canadian Red Cross, P.E.I. Chapter.

