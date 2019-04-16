Find the Charlottetown bunny, win some Downtown money

Downtown Charlottetown Inc. is jumping into a new campaign this spring and is hoping to get Islander's hopping around the city.

The campaign — called Find the Bunny — involves a stuffed Easter bunny with a straw hat holding a sign with the organization's logo, being hidden in shops or store fronts daily.

"We wanted to create something that was fun to encourage people to come downtown and look through our shops and also remind people that it is actually spring and it's time to get out," said Dawn Alan, executive director of Downtown Charlottetown Inc.

The idea is to get people downtown for the "Easter hunt," Alan said.

"We're inviting people to come downtown and as they're shopping about, to keep an eye out for our bunny. And if you spot him you alert the staff team and they hand you an envelope of 25 Downtown Dollars."

The vouchers can be used at downtown restaurants and stores.

Once the bunny is caught, a little sign goes around its neck that says "I've been found today," said Alan

"So far people have had a lot of fun with him."

Community jumps at chance to participate

The organization gets a lot of questions every morning, like if the bunny has been hidden yet or if it has been found already, said Alan.

"This weekend we had two children that found him. A young boy on Saturday and a little girl on Sunday," Alan said. "They were so excited about the thrill of the hunt and absolutely the celebration of their find."

The community is always engaged in things the organization is doing, Alan said.

"They do participate and we also always like to reward them of course."

The campaign kicked off April 11 and runs until Thursday, April 18.

