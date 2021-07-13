Charlottetown property taxes hold steady, water rates going up

Charlottetown residents will not see their property tax rates go up this year, but given inflation they can expect to pay more in taxes.

Coun. Jason Coady, chair of the finance committee, presented the city's budget on Thursday.

It is projecting a 5.8 increase in property tax revenue. The tax rate will be steady, but tax assessments are projected to go up five per cent. The assessments are tied to inflation, which has been running over seven per cent on the Island, but they are capped by the provincial government.

Water and sewer rates will also be going up to account for inflation, by 5.1 per cent.

The city granted a request from the downtown business community to hold the line on parking rates, deferring once again an increase that was planned for October 2020.

More to come