Charlottetown increases spending to aid post-pandemic economic recovery

The City of Charlottetown is planning more spending on infrastructure in the hopes of boosting the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city released its 2020-21 budget Thursday.

"We will continue to work with provincial and federal governments to ensure that we strive to meet the collective needs of our citizens and mitigate the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis," said finance chair Coun. Terry Bernard in a news release.

"We must also be prepared to play a role in getting our economy back up and running again once the risk of infection has diminished, which is why we have increased capital and operational spending for water and sewer utility upgrades, major street work, and emergency services."

The increased spending necessitated changes to the already passed capital budget. Council was presented with a resolution to amend the capital budget, adding an extra $1 million for street resurfacing.

Bernard said planned spending on water and sewer utility upgrades will be expedited, so the work will begin quickly once restrictions are lifted.

The city is projecting a surplus of $2.95 million for the 2019-20 budget year just completed, and projecting a surplus of $24,885 for the coming year.

