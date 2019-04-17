Charlottetown cuts spending to bring in substantial surplus
The City of Charlottetown released its budget Wednesday, and unveiled a $1.8 million surplus for the year that just ended.
Revenues came in $2M lower than expected
The City of Charlottetown released its budget Wednesday, and unveiled a $1.8 million surplus for the year that just ended.
Last spring the city was projecting a thin $5,000 surplus, with revenue and expenditures expected last spring to be roughly equal at $66.7 million.
But revenues for 2018-19 came in more than $2 million lower than forecast. Council managed to record a surplus by cutting expenditures even further.
- Current revenue projection: $64.7 million.
- Current expenses projection: $62.9 million.
The city is not raising tax rates for 2019-20, and is projecting a surplus of $11,000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.