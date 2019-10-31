Charlottetown targets single-use plastics with Bring It campaign
It's a matter of habit, says city councillor
People in Charlottetown who want to reduce or eliminate single-use plastics from their lives will get some help from the city over the next couple of months.
The city launched a Bring It campaign this week, and plans to give away $9,000 worth of items — reusable straws, portable cutlery, drink cups, water bottles — in return for a pledge that people will use them.
"Single-use plastics are hard on the environment, and especially the marine ecosystems," said Coun. Terry Bernard.
"We want to do our part to help out in a big global problem."
The city did a survey in August that showed a lot of concern among city residents regarding single-use plastics. It found people want to avoid plastics, but often find themselves out the door having forgotten their reusables.
The Bring It campaign is partly designed to be a reminder for people.
"We give you some reminder stickers. You can put them on those key areas: your fridge, your front door, the dash of the car," said Bernard.
It's a matter of habit, he said, noting after working at it for a while he has grown accustomed to having a reusable mug with him.
"If I'm going out the door without it, I'm [thinking] 'Wait a minute. I'm missing something,'" he said.
The city will be holding events in December and January where people can take the pledge to avoid single-use plastics and receive a gift in exchange. The first event is Saturday at the Charlottetown Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
