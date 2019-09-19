2 sections of Charlottetown boardwalk to get upgrades

Charlottetown's waterfront boardwalk is being spruced up again. The city is in the tendering process to replace two sections of the existing boardwalk.

From the old Prince Edward Home property to the lieutenant-governor's house, along Terry Fox Drive, and the boardwalk between the Irish monument and the Paoli's Wharf condos.

Both sections are over 20 years old and need to be replaced, Coun. Mitchell Tweel said. The work will upgrade the two sections to a similar level of the Victoria Park boardwalk, pharmacy boardwalk and culinary boardwalk, which all have been replaced over the past few years.

"We widened the boardwalk in Victoria Park, originally it was spruce lumber that was about an inch and a half. What you experience now in Victoria Park is a three-inch depth of the board that's there," he said.

The work will also involve the installation of drainage tiles.

"It's becoming too difficult for maintenance," said Tweel, who chairs the parks and recreation committee.

Work to start in fall

The city hopes the work can begin in the fall, depending on which proposal is selected. Tweel said the boardwalk is a continuous priority for his department.

Coun. Mitchell Tweel says the older sections were getting harder to maintain. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"One of the greatest features of this city is our boardwalk. People are very pleased with it regardless of what the demographics is. People are enjoying it and made it part of their daily routine during the four seasons," said Tweel.

The work was included in the 2019 capital budget, and is estimated to cost about $160,000.

The request for proposals will close on Sept. 24, after which council will vote on which proposal to select.

