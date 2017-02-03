Charlottetown online payment system to be back up later this month

People wanting to pay their water bills and parking tickets to the City of Charlottetown will be able to later this month after a lengthy wait.

The city has been trying to install a new payment system since last year, but it's been down since June, when a glitch was discovered.

"During staff training, it was discovered that the new system was automatically set up to charge a transaction fee to anyone paying their ticket online," said city spokesperson Jennifer Gavin.

"The City did not want the fee passed on to the customer and requested a change in the system to allow the corporation to absorb the cost."

New contract reached

That problem has been addressed, but parameters around data collection safeguards also had to be negotiated with the service provider.

A new contract has been reached ensuring that only the minimum amount of information required for the transaction is collected and that the personal data is kept secure and used in accordance with Canadian legislation.

"Now that the contract is finalized, it takes approximately 10 business days for the system to become live," Gavin said.

"A notice will be sent to the public when this launch takes place. It is expected to be live by the third week of April."

Until then, residents can pay tickets and bills in person, by mail, phone or through their bank.

