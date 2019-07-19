New Charlottetown bike map 'all-in-one resource'

An updated bike map for Charlottetown, with many new features, is proving very popular, says the city.

"We've added a lot more information," said Charlottetown sustainability outreach coordinator Jessica Brown.

"We really wanted it to be an all-in-one resource for cyclists."

New features on the map include:

Recommended loops: a downtown loop and a wider Charlottetown loop.

Bike rack locations.

The bike fix-it station.

Safety tips and rules of the road for cyclists.

Bike-friendly businesses.

Seven businesses are offering discounts or special offers for those who bike to their establishment. Cyclists can show their helmets to get the discount.

Brown consulted with a number of avid cyclists in Charlottetown for input, including Josh Underhay before his death in a canoeing accident earlier this spring.

"He was out every day on his bike, and I knew if anybody knows the best routes to cycle in Charlottetown it would be Josh."

She said it was Underhay's suggestion to mark routes which are separated from traffic in green on the map, to encourage families to get out and cycle, or put more nervous cyclers at ease.

"It's good for everybody whether they're eight or 80, that comfort level," Brown said,

"And then they may get more comfortable to get out on the road."

The map is available at city hall, visitor information centres and bike shops across the Island. There is also an online version.

More P.E.I. news