Charlottetown, bike group come to agreement on roundabout
Limited space makes for limited options
A new roundabout at Charlottetown's Vogue Optical corner, on the eastern end of Belvedere Avenue, will have a bike lane.
Last week the group Bike Friendly Communities went public with its concerns about the original design of the roundabout, saying its lack of an active transportation lane made it dangerous.
In a meeting between the group and city staff this week, they came to an agreement on an amended design.
"Everyone sort of came to the table with the same ideas," said Isaac Williams, a volunteer with Bike Friendly Communities.
"When we were presented with the option from the public works department it was basically what we had drawn ourselves."
The city is working with limited space for the intersection redesign, where five streets come together.
Because of those limits, the bike path, which will also be used by pedestrians, will be only 1.5 metres wide. Because it is so narrow, traffic will have to be one-way, with everyone moving counterclockwise, the same direction as vehicle traffic.
The safety and success of the active transportation lane will depend on people using it properly, and not travelling the wrong way on it, said Williams.
Mayor Philip Brown thanked city staff and Bike Friendly Communities for working quickly to come to a solution.
Work on the project is expected to start in mid-July.
With files from Angela Walker
