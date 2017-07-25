Charlottetown police busy with assault complaints Tuesday

Charlottetown police laid assault charges in three separate incidents on Tuesday.

Early in the afternoon, police were called to a home on Queen Street about two men having an argument. The investigation led to an assault charge being laid against a 66-year-old Charlottetown man. He was released from custody with conditions that he have no contact with the alleged victim.

Just after 7 p.m., police responded to a complaint of a man assaulting another man on Great George Street. A 46-year-old Stratford man was charged with assault and mischief under $5,000. The man was jailed overnight, but then released on condition of having no contact with the other man involved in the incident.

At 8:25 p.m., police received a complaint about a disturbance on Belvedere Avenue involving two women. A 20-year-old from Charlottetown was charged with assault. She was released from custody on condition of having no contact with the alleged victim.

No court dates have yet been scheduled in any of the cases.

