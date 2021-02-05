Charge laid after alleged assault at Charlottetown business

A 24-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with assault after an incident at a city business Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a woman was assaulted when she asked a man who was loitering at a Kent Street business to leave the premises.

The woman was treated at the scene by Island EMS and didn't require further medical attention.

Police say the man was located a short time later and arrested.

He was released from custody after being charged, though he has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

The man will appear in provincial court at a later date.

