Charlottetown residents take asphalt plant protest to city hall

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Charlottetown city hall Thursday to protest council's recent decision to allow more asphalt plants in the city.

This was the second protest the group has held in a week — the first was on Brackley Point Road near the airport.

The residents are against a recent council decision to allow asphalt and concrete plants in heavy industrial zones. There are two of those zones in the city — The West Royalty Industrial Park and sections of Sherwood Road.

The change would pave the way for any company to open a plant there without having to go through the city's public consultation process, however the application would first have to meet provincial environmental standards.

The group is upset that more notice of the public meeting around the issue was not given.

The city did advertise the meeting in the newspaper and on radio — the rules under city bylaws. But since it was not dealing with a specific rezoning, letters to residents in the area were not required.

In a news release handed out at the protest, the group listed several concerns with the possibility of an asphalt plant in the area including a negative effect on Charlottetown property values, both noise and air pollution and tourists' first impressions of the city.

Several Charlottetown residents displayed signs with slogans such as, 'Let your voice be heard.' (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Charlottetown residents were blindsided by the decision, said Jamie Brown, owner of Brown's Volkswagen on Sherwood Road, who attended Thursday's protest.

He said he was happy with the turnout of residents and business owners.

"It shows that the business community and residents of Charlottetown simply do not want more asphalt and concrete plants within our city."

Brown said the process was not transparent.

"The city put this through the back door and we are not happy with this process."

Members of the P.E.I. Legislature attended Thursday's protest including Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker, second from left, interim Liberal Leader Robert Mitchell, middle and Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald, right. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Brown said he knew when he set up his business on Sherwood Road that there was an asphalt plant already operating, but adding another would cause more issues.

"That asphalt plant has been there since 1944. We've accepted the current traffic and truck traffic, and pollution. However to have more asphalt plants and concrete plants will double or triple the heavy truck traffic," he said.

"This goes against everything that the city is trying to do within their long-term plan."

Listed on the group's release are the Charlottetown councillors who voted for or against the decision, as well as provincial politicians the group encourages people to reach out to with concerns.

The group said it will be holding its own public meeting July 10, at 7 p.m. at the West Royalty Community Centre.

Charlottetown resident Cathy Feener also attended the protest Thursday.

"We feel that the public is still not aware of the decision council has made."

Feener said the public should have been notified more clearly. She said there was an advertisement of the public meeting about bylaw changes, but it was vague.

"That should of had its own bold print so that people could have been there. Nobody was there because nobody knew."

Dozens of protesters walked in circles in front of city hall asking for the decision on asphalt plants to be reversed. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

She added she isn't against business or those who pave roads — but the location.

"It's not in the right place, there is a better place for it outside the city."

The group is planning to appeal council's decision to IRAC.

Mayor Philip Brown said he will be at the public meeting next week to hear from Charlottetown residents.

"There will be a process," he said.

He said if IRAC decides the city didn't properly advertise public meetings, then the city will have the go through the whole process again.

"To this point it has been given second reading therefore it is part of the bylaw. Now, to see if IRAC agrees or disagrees with our decision remains to be seen," the mayor told protestors.

