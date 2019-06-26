Residents protest asphalt plant zoning decision

A group of about two dozen residents gathered Wednesday morning on Brackley Point Road near the Charlottetown airport to protest the possibility of more asphalt plants in the city.

Charlottetown council voted last week to amend its planning bylaw to allow asphalt and concrete plants in heavy industrial zones. That amendment means there are now two such zones in the city, in the West Royalty Business Park and sections of the Sherwood Road.

"Everybody is in shock. They cannot believe that the city is allowing to increase truck traffic, noise pollution, air pollution — millions of dollars of property values will be lost because of this decision," said Cathy Feener, a spokesperson for the residents.

"The five councillors who voted for this are changing the face of this city for generations to come."

Want decision reversed

Many people held signs with slogans including "Reverse City's Decision" which is exactly what the group is hoping to do.

Cathy Feener speaks for the group of residents and says they are all 'in shock' over city council's decision to potentially allow asphalt plants in heavy industrial zones. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"We're definitely going to appeal IRAC​​​​​. We want a public meeting. We want the province to reverse this decision," Feener said.

Residents are not against business, Feener said, but wants any new asphalt plants to be built far from any homes.

"Nobody wants more noise pollution, more air pollution in the city. We have lots of land where these businesses can go. why are we putting it in the city?"

'Other businesses are going to be lined up'

The city has had one asphalt plant on the Sherwood Road for decades. The planning bylaw amendment would allow for more, without having to apply for rezoning. However developers would still need to apply to build a plant and the application would have to undergo a provincial environmental assessment.

'Nobody wants more noise pollution, more air pollution in the city,' says Feener. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Feener and the group worry the decision will open the door for more heavy industry in addition to asphalt plants.

"If they allow one more asphalt plant to come in here, I can tell you that other businesses are going to be lined up saying 'Oh, well there's more M2 zone there — we're going to bring in asphalt, we're gonna bring in concrete into the city. And we're going to get toxic fumes," she said.

Feener said she believes another asphalt plant on Sherwood Road would also increase truck traffic from the waterfront where aggregate is unloaded from ships.

The group has been speaking with provincial government representatives to try to get the decision reversed.

