IRAC quashes Charlottetown decision on asphalt plant

A decision by the City of Charlottetown to allow an asphalt plant on Sherwood Road has been quashed by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The appeal to IRAC against the approval was led by a group of residents and businesses in the area, led by Brown's Volkswagon.

The city amended bylaws in 2019 to allow a second asphalt plant in the area. The appeal centred around the notice provided of those changes.

In its written decision, IRAC noted it was not asked to consider whether asphalt plants should be allowed in the city, or where they might go.

"The issue that the Commission must decide is very narrow. In this particular case, did the City give proper notice of the public meeting to residents as required by law?" the decision reads.

"The Commission finds that the City did not."

Representatives of the appellants had argued that the lengthy newspaper ad announcing the public meeting on the bylaw amendments, which included four words regarding asphalt plants, did not constitute proper notice.

