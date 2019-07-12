Chapman Bros confirms plans for asphalt plant in Charlottetown

CBC has learned that the P.E.I. company Chapman Brothers Construction has plans to purchase a property on Sherwood Road in Charlottetown with the intention of building an asphalt plant.

Residents in that area have held a protest and voiced their concerns to city council about a plant in their neighbourhood. The land in question is zoned heavy industrial.

Craig Chapman said the company started looking at the land in March.

"We've entered into an agreement to purchase the property with the hope of putting a shop to expand our snow services business and [relocate] one of our modern asphalt plants on site," he said.

But that plan has now been stalled.

Last month council made the decision to allow asphalt and concrete plants in heavy industrial zones in the city. There are currently two of those zones in Charlottetown — in the West Royalty Industrial Park and sections of Sherwood Road.

However, the protests by residents and businesses in the area have led the city to begin reconsidering that decision. Chapman said the sale of the land depends whether the plant can meet all criteria including an environmental assessment from the province.

Modern plant

The plant they plan to put on site is a portable one that was used in the recent construction project of the Charlottetown

Airport runway.

"We are able to use our recycled oils, recycle products and also use those products with … decreased air emissions. It's hard to do that for most plants but this is a newer style plant and we'll do that," said Jeffrey Chapman.

Craig, left, and Jeffrey Chapman say the plant would be about 240 metres from the road and surrounded by woodland. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"It is a very quiet plant. It doesn't make much noise."

The Chapman brothers said the plant would be about 240 metres from the road and surrounded by woodland.

There is no timeline as to when council will make its decision on the reconsideration of the bylaw amendment — it is in the hands of the planning department first.

"Are we creating monopolies in the city, or is this the city [that's] open for business? You know, I don't think many people would be happy if we had one grocery store in the city," Jeffrey said.

"We'd like to keep the company growing."

