Charlottetown police investigating 2 arson cases, 1 involving Pride flag

Charlottetown Police have released photos and video of a man they think might have been involved in at least one of two cases of arson that occurred early Tuesday morning.

In the first incident, at 1:26 a.m. according to a police news release, a Pride flag attached to a Sydney Street home was set on fire.

The fire caused some damage to the siding before it was extinguished.

In the second incident, at 2:56 a.m., two witnesses saw a man running away from a home on University Avenue.

"The witnesses saw a cup that was placed on top of an electrical box set on fire," the news release said.

Police are working on identifying a suspect observed on E-Watch cameras in the area of the second arson.