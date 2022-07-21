Charlottetown police investigating 2 arson cases, 1 involving Pride flag
Charlottetown Police have released photos and video of a man they think might have been involved in at least one of two cases of arson that occurred early Tuesday morning.
Both incidents at downtown homes happened between 1 and 3 a.m. Tuesday
In the first incident, at 1:26 a.m. according to a police news release, a Pride flag attached to a Sydney Street home was set on fire.
The fire caused some damage to the siding before it was extinguished.
In the second incident, at 2:56 a.m., two witnesses saw a man running away from a home on University Avenue.
"The witnesses saw a cup that was placed on top of an electrical box set on fire," the news release said.
Police are working on identifying a suspect observed on E-Watch cameras in the area of the second arson.