Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Charlottetown man charged in 2 arsons, including burning of Pride flag

A 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson in connection to fires set last week in Charlottetown, including the burning of a Pride flag at a Sydney Street house.

23-year-old was identified after police released surveillance footage

CBC News ·
Badge on sleeve of uniform says Charlottetown Police.
Charlottetown Police say a 23-year-old man was arrested over the weekend, and released Tuesday with conditions set on his behaviour pending his return to court. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

A 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson in connection to fires set last week in Charlottetown, including the burning of a Pride flag.

City police said in a release Wednesday that the man was arrested over the weekend after he was identified with the help of E-watch and local business surveillance footage from downtown Charlottetown. 

The two incidents happened in the early morning of July 19.

In the first, a Pride flag attached to a home on Sydney Street was set on fire at 1 a.m., causing some damage to the building's siding before it was extinguished.

A few hours later, two witnesses saw someone place a flaming cup on top of an electrical box at a University Avenue home, and a man running away.

Members of the city's LGBTQ+ community reacted with shock to the incidents, which happened while Charlottetown's annual Pride Festival was taking place. A well-known member of the community lives in the house where the Pride flag was burned.

Police said the man charged was released Tuesday morning, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now