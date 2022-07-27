Charlottetown man charged in 2 arsons, including burning of Pride flag

A 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of arson in connection to fires set last week in Charlottetown, including the burning of a Pride flag.

City police said in a release Wednesday that the man was arrested over the weekend after he was identified with the help of E-watch and local business surveillance footage from downtown Charlottetown.

The two incidents happened in the early morning of July 19.

In the first, a Pride flag attached to a home on Sydney Street was set on fire at 1 a.m., causing some damage to the building's siding before it was extinguished.

A few hours later, two witnesses saw someone place a flaming cup on top of an electrical box at a University Avenue home, and a man running away.

Members of the city's LGBTQ+ community reacted with shock to the incidents, which happened while Charlottetown's annual Pride Festival was taking place. A well-known member of the community lives in the house where the Pride flag was burned.

Police said the man charged was released Tuesday morning, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.