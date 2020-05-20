Arson charge laid against Charlottetown woman

Charlottetown police have laid a charge of arson following a fire on Queen Street early Thursday morning.

Police responded to a complaint about a fire at a house at about 5:30 a.m. A woman was seen running away.

A 24-year-old Charlottetown woman matching the same description was located a short time later, arrested, and subsequently charged with arson and breach of probation, police said in a news release.

The accused had minor injuries, police said, and was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and released.

She was held in custody while waiting for a scheduled remand hearing Thursday afternoon.

The home sustained minor damage as a result of the fire, and the residents were not forced to find other accommodations.

More from CBC P.E.I.