Man arrested after armed robbery at Charlottetown bakery

A 36-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with armed robbery and is in custody.

Police responded to several calls reporting an armed robbery at Nick's Bakery, Deli and Convenience Friday, said Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell.

MacConnell said a man wearing a ski mask entered the store with a shotgun and demanded money.

He said two people were inside when the suspect entered the store. The male clerk handed over cash to the suspect.

No one was injured.

"I can only imagine the shock and trauma caused by the incident," he said. "Certainly it would be easy to understand why they'd be traumatized by it."

The man was arrested four hours after the robbery. MacConnell said police used E-watch cameras, as well as security footage from other businesses, to track the suspect.

MacConnell said the man is next scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday.

The man has been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a disguise when committing an offence, MacConnell said.

He said "a small amount" of money was taken and has not yet been recovered.

More charges are being considered.

