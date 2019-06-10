Charlottetown Area Development Corporation expanding

The P.E.I. government has announced an expanded role for the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation.

A revitalized CADC will encompass projects in Stratford. Cornwall, was also offered positions on the board, but declined. The province said discussions with Cornwall will continue.

"We look forward to working with our municipal and provincial partners to continue to grow the economy of Stratford and the whole capital region," said Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden in a news release.

A 10-person board will have seven members from the province, two from Charlottetown and one from Stratford.

The previous Liberal government said in 2017 it was shutting down CADC and replacing it with a regional economic advisory council, which would be one of a number around the province. Those councils, however, were never established.

In the spring, the Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Charlottetown Inc. said economic development activities in the capital region did need to take into account a larger area.

After forming a new government following the election in April, Premier Dennis King said he was meeting with the mayors of the three capital-area municipalities to discuss a new plan for regional economic development.

CADC was established in 1974.

More P.E.I. news