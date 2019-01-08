Charlottetown's Ardgowan historic site getting a facelift

Ardgowan national historic site in Charlottetown is getting a facelift. The plan is to return the landscaping of the grounds to how it would have looked when William Henry Pope, one of the Fathers of Confederation, lived in the house.

The work will involve taking out some of the overgrown shrubs at the front of the site to improve the view and add new flowers and shrubs that were popular in the 1860s.

"We had some opportunities with funding and we wanted to really focus on the commemorative​ integrity of our national historic sites and we were lucky enough to get some of the funding for Ardgowan so we're taking advantage," said project manager Nicolle Gallant, with Parks Canada.

The project will cost $304,000 and is being paid for as part of a $3 billion investment Parks Canada is making at sites across the country over the next five years.

Trees to come down

Right now Gallant is working with a landscape architect to decide on what plants to use, but an ​arborist has identified several trees for removal that are too unhealthy to stay, which will be replaced with new trees.

"Currently we have about 50 that are planning to come down, which isn't too bad considering we have over 500 on the site," Gallant said.

"Most of those ones are what would be considered problem trees, they're decaying, they're older they're at the end of their life that sort of thing, and their hindering, they're unsafe."

Project manager Nicolle Gallant says she hopes visitors will appreciate the historical accuracy of the site when it's finished. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

All projects within Parks Canada that involve removal of trees and vegetation do undergo an environmental assessment and the organization says they will take measures to ensure sensitive plant species are protected where physical work will take place.

The site will be hooked up to the city's sewer system with money from the project. It currently runs off a septic system.

The wooden fences and gates will be rebuilt and there will also be upgrades to the parking lot and pathways.

Ready for summer

Gallant said the goal is to have all the work completed by fall of 2019. Right now the project is in the tendering phase for the arborist and sewer work. The landscaping is set to begin in spring, in time for summer visitors to start enjoying the new look.

"I just really hope that visitors come here and, you know, really recognize the commemorative integrity of this place and really enjoy what it once was, just with the beautiful flowers and trees," Gallant said.

"And we'd like to have some events here and kids like to play in this area so it's really just a great spot for all."

