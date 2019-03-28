Sherwood residents give a big 'no' to apartment development
Development would see a 30-unit building and 17 townhouses
A petition with 327 signatures has been given to Charlottetown council from Sherwood residents opposed to a residential development in their neighbourhood.
Council also heard from many disgruntled neighbours at a packed public meeting Wednesday night.
"It's the apartment building that's really the problem," said Jerry Ivany.
"Most of us have single family homes up there, we're not interested in apartment buildings in that neighbourhood."
The proposal is for 88 Brackely Point Road, across from Stonepark Intermediate school. The existing house on the lot would be demolished and the lot divided into two. On one lot a 30-unit, three-storey apartment building would be built, while the other would have 17 townhouses, some two-level, others one-level. To go ahead with the plan the developer needs to rezone the land to allow for the density.
Many residents who spoke commended the developer, Ron Woods, for the project. They said they would be in favour of the townhouses, but not the apartment building.
"I just don't see that that apartment unit fits the vision of the neighbourhood," said Pat Ellis
Traffic an existing issue
One of the main concerns is traffic in the area, with the adjacent school and daycare adding extra concern.
"Basically every morning from May to October I walk my daughter to daycare and I walk her home. Traffic is bananas," said Matthew Walker.
"You'll have cars lined up Pope Avenue to pick kids up. [It] basically turns that Pope Ave. one way. I've been hit almost head on a few times with people coming around the corner. To put the main entrance and exit so close to Tiny Tots seems like it's a disaster waiting to happen."
The developer did not speak at the meeting, but his spokesperson explained that the developers are aware so the traffic concerns in the neighbourhood. There are two separate entrance areas planned, one on Pope Avenue, one on Brackley Point Road.
That driveway will be a right-turn only in and out, with concrete curbing to deter an alternative. He also stated that there will only be one parking space for each unit in the apartment building, along with the single level townhouses, and two spaces for the two-level houses, which would only amount 55 extra vehicles.
The application will now go back to the planning board on Monday, who will make a recommendation to council. That recommendation will be voted on at the April 8 council meeting.
