6 escape Charlottetown apartment fire
A fire forced six people to evacuate a Charlottetown apartment building Saturday night. The Canadian Red Cross said the fire on Churchill Avenue was reported at about 8 p.m.
Fire contained to 1 unit; no injuries reported
The fire was contained to an upstairs unit in a three-storey apartment building. There is some smoke and water damage in some of the adjacent apartments.
No one was injured. One of the six apartments was vacant at the time of the fire.
Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping four of the six people with emergency lodging and supplies, the organization said in a release.
Two men whose apartments were not damaged made their own arrangements and hope to return home Sunday.
