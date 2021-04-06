Skip to Main Content
Woman charged in Charlottetown apartment building fire that injured 3

A 39-year-old Charlottetown woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building on Monday.

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Three people were injured when flames broke out at a Charlottetown, P.E.I. apartment building on Monday morning. (Tony Davis/CBC)

A 39-year-old Charlottetown woman has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building on Easter Monday.

The Charlottetown Fire Department was called to the fire at an apartment building on Euston Street at about 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Three people were injured in the fire, including a police officer.

On Tuesday, police said the fire was suspicious and they had identified a person of interest.

