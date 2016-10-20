What will make you feel safe to travel, Charlottetown Airport asks
‘A lot of the things you will see in the survey we are doing already’
Charlottetown Airport wants to know more about what travellers are hoping to see in the building as air travel recovers from the pandemic.
People are being asked to fill out an online survey. Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson said the data gathered will be used to guide decisions at the airport.
"The intention is to allow airports to have a full understanding of what passengers and others expect from airports when it comes to operations and customer service as travel starts to recover at some point in time," said Newson.
"I think a lot of the things you will see in the survey we are doing already. We may learn from this that people aren't even ready to travel yet."
The survey asks questions about cleaning protocols and physical distancing. It's posted on the Charlottetown Airport's Facebook or Twitter pages.
It takes about five minutes to complete, Newson said, and will be available until June 26.
With files from Tony Davis
