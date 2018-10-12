Want Uber? Charlottetown Airport wants to know
Question part of 20-year plan for airport
Travellers at Charlottetown Airport shouldn't expect to see ride-share services such as Uber or Car2Go in the near future, but officials are asking if people are interested.
The question is part of a survey the airport is doing as part of formulating a 20-year plan.
Airport CEO Doug Newson said Charlottetown is probably too small a market for Uber to set up shop, but this survey is about looking into the future.
"There's certainly no immediate plans on our part to have that type of services at the airport," said Newson.
"We're looking 20 years out and who knows what might come down the road, and we'll certainly continue to work with our taxi drivers, but we do have to consider these things."
If the answer comes back overwhelmingly in favour of Uber, said Newson, they might take that information to city council, but they don't plan to push to see the service.
Charlottetown officials say Uber is not currently on the radar for the city. The issue has not been brought to either committee or council.
Airport users have until June 7 to complete the survey. Newson said they've had more than 1,200 responses to date, and some of the results will be released in the fall.
