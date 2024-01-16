2023 a record year for passenger travel at Charlottetown Airport

Charlottetown Airport had its best year yet for passenger travel in 2023, according to numbers released on Tuesday.

Over the past 12 months, 402,686 passengers travelled through the airport — an increase of 18 per cent over 2022, and five per cent over 2019, the previous record year. It's the first time the airport broke the 400,000-passenger mark.

The airport also served five airlines — Air Canada, WestJet, Flair, Swoop and Porter — operating to seven destinations, also a record.

In a news release, Charlottetown Airport Authority CEO Doug Newson said he is optimistic that 2024 will be another strong year.

Porter is continuing its direct flights to Ottawa throughout the winter, Lynx Air recently announced it would be launching three flights per week to Toronto/Calgary on May 30, and Flair will be increasing capacity on both its Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo routes this summer.

The airport is continuing with the expansion of its terminal to accommodate the growth. It is expected to be complete by 2027.