Charlottetown Airport kiosks expected to speed up check-in
Two new kiosks have been installed at Charlottetown Airport to speed up the check-in process.

Kiosks are fully accessible

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The kiosks are overdue, says airport CEO Doug Newson. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

Airport CEO Doug Newson said the kiosks offer more accessible service.

"They are fully accessible kiosks with the latest technology and standards, so that any passengers with disabilities can use them as well," said Newson.

"We're quite excited to get upgraded kiosks for our passengers."

Newson said the accessible kiosks are long overdue.

They are located in the departure area of the airport.

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown

