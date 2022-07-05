Charlottetown hotels launch shuttle service to airport

Starting Wednesday, passengers arriving at Charlottetown Airport will be able to hop on a shuttle for transportation to 12 hotels in the city.

John Cudmore, president of the Hotel Association of Prince Edward Island, said with the increase in the number of flights coming into the airport as pandemic restrictions ease, and a shortage of ground transportation away from the airport, establishing a shuttle made sense.

"Once the pilot begins, after the first few weeks we'll look at the ridership to see what adjustments might be needed," Cudmore said in a news release.

"When the service ends at the end of the summer, we'll look at the benefits to visitors and the overall economics of operating an airport-hotel shuttle service, to see where we go from there."

The hotel association was looking for a solution to a shortage of ground transportation at the airport, says John Cudmore. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

To start with, the service will run Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., to match peak flight times at the airport. The fare will be $6 per person or $20 per family.

The service will cover five hotels on Capital Drive and seven in the downtown.

"There is clearly pent-up demand for leisure travel, as well as in-person corporate and industry meetings, events and conventions," said Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson.

"These groups typically arrive in large numbers at the same time, and they just want to get to their hotels, check in, and settle in as efficiently as possible."

The initial plan is for the service to run until Sept. 4.

The pilot project is a partnership of the hotel association, the City of Charlottetown, the Charlottetown Airport Authority and Coach Atlantic, which will supply the vehicles and drivers.