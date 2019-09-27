Charlottetown Airport to welcome new Halifax-P.E.I. flights this August

The Charlottetown Airport is celebrating news that Newfoundland-based PAL Airlines is adding a regular flight to and from Halifax starting in August.

The flight will operate three times a week beginning Aug. 2, the airport's Twitter account said Wednesday.

"Let's extend a big Island welcome," the tweet said in part. "We look forward to working with PAL to make their launch [a] successful one."

Joseph Galimberti, PAL Airline's senior vice-president, public affairs, confirmed the flight plans in an email to CBC News late Wednesday.

We understand giving people the ability to get into and out of the region reliably and efficiently is going to be essential to the post-pandemic recovery. — Joseph Galimberti

"PAL Airlines is an established regional air carrier with an over 40-year track record of providing passenger air service in Eastern Canada and Quebec," he said in a statement.

"We understand giving people the ability to get into and out of the region reliably and efficiently is going to be essential to the post-pandemic recovery.… We are committed to working co-operatively with national carriers and other industry partners to build sustainable aviation services that meet the needs of the communities we serve."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic travel slowdown, the Charlottetown Airport is currently served only by Air Canada, operating flights to and from Montreal.

WestJet is scheduled to resume its Charlottetown-Toronto service on June 24, the Calgary airline announced in March.

Other cities get new flights too

The Charlottetown route is just one part of the expansion plan PAL Airlines is announcing this week.

Its destinations will eventually include Halifax and Sydney in Nova Scotia; Saint John, Fredericton and Bathurst in New Brunswick; Ottawa in Ontario; and four sites in Quebec: the Magdalen Islands, Gaspé, Baie-Comeau and Val-d'Or.

Some of the new flights will go into service May 31, the Fredericton Airport has said.

More from CBC P.E.I.