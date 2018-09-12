Charlottetown firefighters training at airport this week

Firefighters will be training at Charlottetown Airport this week, and officials want the public to know they should not be alarmed if they see smoke.

Transport Canada regulations require that each airport firefighter has to put out a live fire once a year. The airport has a training facility for that purpose.

The times for the fires aren't scheduled. Staff work around the flight schedule and do the training at the best time for them and the training evaluator.

